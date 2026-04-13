Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said on Sunday. The “$1.15 trillion would be the new baseline,” Rogers said at a Space Leaders and Stakeholders Roundtable that helped kickoff the annual Space Symposium here. Rogers was responding to comments from industry participants on the panel who said the…