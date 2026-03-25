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Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority

Matthew Beinart By
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Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina meets with U.S. service members during a visit at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, April 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and homeland security funding Graham said the decision follows consultation with President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), with the plan opening up a potential pathway for the White House to achieve its call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline for fiscal year 2027 using reconciliation funds.  “The…

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Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]

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