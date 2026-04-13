Lockheed Martin Planning Next-Generation Space Dominance Demos On Orbit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—To meet the Defense Department’s appetite for orbital warfare capabilities, Lockheed Martin [LMT] is self-funding two next-generation space dominance efforts for rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) and command and control, a company official said on Monday. The Space Force wants to be able to move faster and wants “kit in orbit now,” Tim Lynch, vice president for mission strategy at Lockheed Martin’s Space segment, said during a media briefing alongside the Space Symposium here. The upcoming demonstrations will…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Job Feed
-
MIlitary and Family Life Counselor
As Needed/On-Call - Leidos - Junction City, KS
-
Short Term or As Needed Coverage, MFLC Counselor, Davis Monthan AZ
Leidos - Tucson, AZ
-
MFLC Counselor Short Term or As Needed Coverage, Eielson in Alaska
Leidos - Fairbanks, AK
-
MFLC Counselor Short Term or As Needed Coverage, Eielson in Alaska
Leidos - Fairbanks, AK