Lockheed Martin Planning Next-Generation Space Dominance Demos On Orbit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—To meet the Defense Department’s appetite for orbital warfare capabilities, Lockheed Martin [LMT] is self-funding two next-generation space dominance efforts for rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) and command and control, a company official said on Monday. The Space Force wants to be able to move faster and wants “kit in orbit now,” Tim Lynch, vice president for mission strategy at Lockheed Martin’s Space segment, said during a media briefing alongside the Space Symposium here. The upcoming demonstrations will…