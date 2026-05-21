Blue Water Autonomy Marks Construction Progress On First Liberty Class USV

Autonomous vessel developer Blue Water Autonomy on Thursday released photos of its first Liberty Class ship under construction at Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana,\. The images are of the bow section of the 190-foot medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV), which Blue Water Autonomy is offering for the Navy’s MUSV competition. The bow section is positioned upside down with the keel at top at this stage of construction. The steel-hulled Liberty Class is based on Damen Shipyards’ Stan Patrol 6009 axe bow…