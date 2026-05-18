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Lockheed Conducts Successful Seeker Test For QuadStar Missile Competing For Army’s NGSRI

Matthew Beinart By
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Lockheed Conducts Successful Seeker Test For QuadStar Missile Competing For Army’s NGSRI
Lockheed Martin’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor missile completes its seeker characterization flight test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has confirmed it conducted a successful flight test of the seeker for its Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) offering. The company described the recent seeker characterization flight test (SCFT) as a “critical risk reduction milestone” for its QuadStar missile competing for the Army’s Stinger replacement program. “The test paves the way for continued testing as the U.S. Army moves into the next phase of the future replacement for the legacy Stinger missile,” Lockheed Martin said in…

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