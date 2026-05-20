Sign In
Search
Army

Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
A Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is launched in support of the U.S. military's Operation Epic Fury strike campaign against Iran. Photo: Screenshot of U.S. Central Command video.

The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the reconciliation process.  “It’s going to take years of consistent funding to solve [improving munitions production]. And yet, barely a third of the total munitions investment that’s required by the Army [is] built into the full baseline budget. For all the talk about sending a clear demand signal to industry, this…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Unmanned Systems

Red Cat Acquires Wireless Drone Recharging Company Quaze Technologies

Air Force

MQ-9 Strikes in Iran Far Outnumber Those of Other Platforms, USAF Chief Says

Nuclear Modernization

NNSA Touts Early First Production Unit Completion Of W76-Related Project

Air Force

U.S. Special Operations Command Budget For OA-1K Drops From 62 To 53 Planes

Trending

Coast Guard Plans R&D Effort With Lockheed Martin To Assess HPMs To Stop Small Boats
Perennial Autonomy Nabs $500 Million DoD Counter-Drone Contract
Lockheed Conducts Successful Seeker Test For QuadStar Missile Competing For Army’s NGSRI
Defense Watch: F-35 News, Big GD Sub Award, E-7 Reversal, UxS News
Defense Watch: FORGE, Cloud Contract, Another Super Hornet Lost, AFC/TRADOC Merger Name, TOC-L Protest

Congress Updates

Navy/USMC

Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections

The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]

Army

Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase

The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]

Army

Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers

The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]

Army

Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume