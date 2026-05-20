Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase

The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the reconciliation process. “It’s going to take years of consistent funding to solve [improving munitions production]. And yet, barely a third of the total munitions investment that’s required by the Army [is] built into the full baseline budget. For all the talk about sending a clear demand signal to industry, this…