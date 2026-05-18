Perennial Autonomy Nabs $500 Million DoD Counter-Drone Contract

The Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 has awarded Perennial Autonomy a three-year contract with a $500 million ceiling to acquire three of the company’s drone interceptors, a deal that accelerates the procurement of operationally-proven counter-unmanned aircraft systems. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract covers the Merops interceptors, Bumblebee quadcopters and Hornet mid-range strike drones, all three of which are billed as low-cost, attritable air-to-air drone killers. The contract vehicle will allow users to purchase the interceptors based on their requirements, a…