Perennial Autonomy Nabs $500 Million DoD Counter-Drone Contract

The Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 has awarded Perennial Autonomy a three-year contract with a $500 million ceiling to acquire three of the company’s drone interceptors, a deal that accelerates the procurement of operationally-proven counter-unmanned aircraft systems. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract covers the Merops interceptors, Bumblebee quadcopters and Hornet mid-range strike drones, all three of which are billed as low-cost, attritable air-to-air drone killers. The contract vehicle will allow users to purchase the interceptors based on their requirements, a…
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Congress Updates
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
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