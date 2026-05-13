Pentagon Signs Framework Deals To Rapidly Buy Low-Cost Cruise Missiles, New Hypersonic Weapon

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced new framework agreements to advance on rapidly fielding thousands of low-cost cruise missiles over the next few years and a deal to move forward on building out hundreds of the Blackbeard hypersonic strike weapon. The Low-Cost Containerized Missiles (LCCM) program includes working with Anduril, CoAspire, Leidos [LDOS] and Zone 5 Technologies to scale up production of their lethal strike capabilities, with plans to procure over 10,000 systems between 2027 and 2029. “These agreements will rapidly…