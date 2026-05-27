Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC

A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest echelons remain exposed to threats from small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is “concerned that capability gaps remain at the squad and tactical level” and wants to hear from the Army on its plan to address…