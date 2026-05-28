DIU Seeks Solutions For Autonomous Watercraft For Intra-Theater Logistics

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Thursday posted a solicitation seeking solutions for autonomous unmanned surface vessels capable of ferrying containerized cargo over long distances in the Indo-Pacific theater. The Autonomous Resupply Vessel (ARV-S) should be able to carry at least two 20-foot equivalent containers to forward deployed units as part of a round trip of at least 1,600 nautical miles in sea state 4, and be able to conduct routine operations in sea state 5, and survive up to…
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Congress Updates
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
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