DIU Seeks Solutions For Autonomous Watercraft For Intra-Theater Logistics

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Thursday posted a solicitation seeking solutions for autonomous unmanned surface vessels capable of ferrying containerized cargo over long distances in the Indo-Pacific theater. The Autonomous Resupply Vessel (ARV-S) should be able to carry at least two 20-foot equivalent containers to forward deployed units as part of a round trip of at least 1,600 nautical miles in sea state 4, and be able to conduct routine operations in sea state 5, and survive up to…