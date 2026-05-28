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DIU Seeks Solutions For Autonomous Watercraft For Intra-Theater Logistics

Cal Biesecker By
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DIU Seeks Solutions For Autonomous Watercraft For Intra-Theater Logistics
Marauder image from Saronic. The vessel is being produced at the company's new shipyard in Franklin, La.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Thursday posted a solicitation seeking solutions for autonomous unmanned surface vessels capable of ferrying containerized cargo over long distances in the Indo-Pacific theater. The Autonomous Resupply Vessel (ARV-S) should be able to carry at least two 20-foot equivalent containers to forward deployed units as part of a round trip of at least 1,600 nautical miles in sea state 4, and be able to conduct routine operations in sea state 5, and survive up to…

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