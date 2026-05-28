DIU Awards $159 Million For Hermeus To Demonstrate High-Mach Flight And Payload Release

Hermeus on Thursday said it has received a $159 million contract modification from the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to demonstrate high-Mach flight and high-speed payload carry and release to aid the development of future military capabilities. DIU in November 2023 awarded Hermeus a contract to mature its hypersonic aircraft technologies with a goal of flight testing its prototype Quarterhorse unmanned aircraft. The contract modification brings to $219 million the value of Hermeus’ work with DIU. Hermeus in May 2025…
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Congress Updates
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
HASC Bill Funds Second Destroyer, Adds Several Multi-Ship Procurements, Puts Limits On Battleship
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman’s mark of the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization act, released May 26, largely approved the Navy’s shipbuilding request, but it added funds to […]
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