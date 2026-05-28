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DIU Awards $159 Million For Hermeus To Demonstrate High-Mach Flight And Payload Release

Cal Biesecker By
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DIU Awards $159 Million For Hermeus To Demonstrate High-Mach Flight And Payload Release
Hermeus' Quarterhorse 2.1 unmanned aircraft on a runway at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Hermeus photo, May 2026.

Hermeus on Thursday said it has received a $159 million contract modification from the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to demonstrate high-Mach flight and high-speed payload carry and release to aid the development of future military capabilities. DIU in November 2023 awarded Hermeus a contract to mature its hypersonic aircraft technologies with a goal of flight testing its prototype Quarterhorse unmanned aircraft. The contract modification brings to $219 million the value of Hermeus’ work with DIU. Hermeus in May 2025…

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