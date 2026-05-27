HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors like concept of operations (CONOPS) and concept of employment (CONEMP) as well as directing a strategy for integration into the naval force design. One provision of the committee chairman’s mark this week prevents the secretary of the Navy from taking delivery of any USVs until the Navy Department submits a…