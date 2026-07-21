Ukrainian Drone Builder Partners With Reconcraft For U.S. Autonomous Surface Vessels

Britain's autonomous defense system manufacturer UFORCE signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American Special Operations craft manufacturer ReconCraft on Tuesday to provide advanced autonomous surface vessels (ASV) to the U.S. military. The MoU signing occurred at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C. UFORCE, which has operations in Ukraine, noted its UFORCE USA subsidiary has entered into the U.S. Drone Dominance competition and other related programs as a partner with ReconCraft. Through this partnership, UFORCE aims to make available…