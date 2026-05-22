Space Force Awards Viasat And Intelsat General $438 Million For Continued Work On PTS-G

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command has awarded Viasat [VSAT] and Intelsat General–the U.S. division of Luxembourg’s SES--a nearly $438 million contract for satellites under the Protected Tactical Satellite-Global (PTS-G) program, according to a Friday Pentagon contracts announcement. The Space Force has said that production for the PTS-G bus and payload is to begin this fiscal year, as well as the purchase of parts for PTS-G ground integration. Viasat has said that it will demonstrate what its dual-band X/Ka-band geostationary…