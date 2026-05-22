Space Force Awards Viasat And Intelsat General $438 Million For Continued Work On PTS-G

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command has awarded Viasat [VSAT] and Intelsat General–the U.S. division of Luxembourg’s SES--a nearly $438 million contract for satellites under the Protected Tactical Satellite-Global (PTS-G) program, according to a Friday Pentagon contracts announcement. The Space Force has said that production for the PTS-G bus and payload is to begin this fiscal year, as well as the purchase of parts for PTS-G ground integration. Viasat has said that it will demonstrate what its dual-band X/Ka-band geostationary…
Recommended
DoD Opens $30 Million Prize Challenge For Autonomous Non-Tactical Vehicles
Trending
Congress Updates
Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) […]
Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Job Feed
-
Imagery Scientist (EO)- Expert
GRVTY - St. Louis, MO
-
Quality Manager
Trace Systems - Tampa, FL
-
Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist (BESS)
US Department of Veterans Affairs - Bedford, MA
-
First Assistant Engineer
Mixed Work Schedule - Militray Sealift Commanf - Norfolk, VA