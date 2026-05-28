Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for "Right to Repair" language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). "We write with concern about the ability of our service members to repair their own equipment quickly and securely, and the impact that restricting the 'right to repair' has on our military’s readiness, our service members’ skills in a contested logistics environment, and growing maintenance costs…