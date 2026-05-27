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Marine Corps Explores Adding Second Supplier For ‘Production-Ready’ JLTVs

Matthew Beinart By
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Marine Corps Explores Adding Second Supplier For ‘Production-Ready’ JLTVs
A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)

The Marine Corps is exploring potentially adding another supplier to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, seeking information from vendors capable of delivering “mature, production-ready, rapidly fieldable” capabilities. The new Request for Information (RFI) could open the door to Oshkosh Defense’s [OSK] return to building new JLTVs for the Marine Corps, after the company lost the follow-on A2 contract to AM General in 2023. “The [Marine Corps] is not seeking a new-start vehicle development effort. The [Marine Corps] is…

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