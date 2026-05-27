Marine Corps Explores Adding Second Supplier For ‘Production-Ready’ JLTVs

The Marine Corps is exploring potentially adding another supplier to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, seeking information from vendors capable of delivering “mature, production-ready, rapidly fieldable” capabilities. The new Request for Information (RFI) could open the door to Oshkosh Defense’s [OSK] return to building new JLTVs for the Marine Corps, after the company lost the follow-on A2 contract to AM General in 2023. “The [Marine Corps] is not seeking a new-start vehicle development effort. The [Marine Corps] is…