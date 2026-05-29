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SpaceX Gets Nearly $4.2 Billion Nod From Space Force For Initial SB-AMTI

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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SpaceX Gets Nearly $4.2 Billion Nod From Space Force For Initial SB-AMTI
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

Two days after the Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded SpaceX a nearly $2.3 billion contract for the Space Data Network Backbone, a proliferated low Earth orbit communications network, SSC on Friday awarded the company a nearly $4.2 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for initial fielding of the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) system. SpaceX plans to go public on June 12 on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. Last month, Space Force said that it had…

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