SpaceX Gets Nearly $4.2 Billion Nod From Space Force For Initial SB-AMTI

Two days after the Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded SpaceX a nearly $2.3 billion contract for the Space Data Network Backbone, a proliferated low Earth orbit communications network, SSC on Friday awarded the company a nearly $4.2 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for initial fielding of the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) system. SpaceX plans to go public on June 12 on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. Last month, Space Force said that it had…