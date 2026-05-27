HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid missteps from the prior Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) effort. The HASC Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee has included two provisions in its portion for the panel’s draft of the next defense policy bill seeking a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on the SBMC acquisition approach and a briefing…