The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid missteps from the prior Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) effort. The HASC Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee has included two provisions in its portion for the panel’s draft of the next defense policy bill seeking a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on the SBMC acquisition approach and a briefing…
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HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
HASC Bill Funds Second Destroyer, Adds Several Multi-Ship Procurements, Puts Limits On Battleship
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman’s mark of the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization act, released May 26, largely approved the Navy’s shipbuilding request, but it added funds to […]
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