SSC And SpaceWERX To Launch Orbital Logistics Challenge

The Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) and the service's SpaceWERX innovation arm are to launch an In-Domain Orbital Logistics Challenge to find and advance commercial technologies to sustain satellites. "It's $20 million dedicated to looking at the opportunities with logistics architectures to take that joint logistics enterprise that we have on the ground and extend it to space, what are the technologies needed to do that," Col. Scott Carstetter, SSC's director of servicing, mobility, and logistics, told reporters on…