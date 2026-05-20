SSC And SpaceWERX To Launch Orbital Logistics Challenge

The Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) and the service's SpaceWERX innovation arm are to launch an In-Domain Orbital Logistics Challenge to find and advance commercial technologies to sustain satellites. "It's $20 million dedicated to looking at the opportunities with logistics architectures to take that joint logistics enterprise that we have on the ground and extend it to space, what are the technologies needed to do that," Col. Scott Carstetter, SSC's director of servicing, mobility, and logistics, told reporters on…
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Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]