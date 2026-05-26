DARPA Awards Voyager And Raytheon Contracts For Rocket Motor Technologies

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Voyager Technologies [VOYG] and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business contracts to further develop and test new technologies to tailor the thrust profiles of solid rocket motors (SRMs) after manufacturing, allowing a single motor to be used across different weapon systems. Voyager’s $16.5 million Phase 2 award under DARPA’s Burn N’ Go (BnG) program calls for the company to develop its propellant-embedded control technology that it says give SRMs tailorable thrust control. “Our…