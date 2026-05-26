Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

DARPA Awards Voyager And Raytheon Contracts For Rocket Motor Technologies

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DARPA Awards Voyager And Raytheon Contracts For Rocket Motor Technologies
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), launches a Standard Missile-3 during At-Sea Demonstration / Formidable Shield 2025 (U.S. Navy Photo)

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Voyager Technologies [VOYG] and RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business contracts to further develop and test new technologies to tailor the thrust profiles of solid rocket motors (SRMs) after manufacturing, allowing a single motor to be used across different weapon systems. Voyager’s $16.5 million Phase 2 award under DARPA’s Burn N’ Go (BnG) program calls for the company to develop its propellant-embedded control technology that it says give SRMs tailorable thrust control. “Our…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Polaris Nabs ULTV Follow-On Contract From Marine Corps, Includes High Power Variant

Air Force

Space Force Awards Viasat And Intelsat General $438 Million For Continued Work On PTS-G

Budget

Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Sub Deal Soon, Mach Buy, THAAD Investment, CUAS Marketplace

Trending

Space Force Awards Viasat And Intelsat General $438 Million For Continued Work On PTS-G
DoD Opens $30 Million Prize Challenge For Autonomous Non-Tactical Vehicles
Rocket Lab To Design, Build And Operate Two GEO Satellites For Space Domain Awareness Under $90 Million Contract
YFQ-42A Dark Merlin Resumes Flight Tests for CCA Program
Coast Guard Plans R&D Effort With Lockheed Martin To Assess HPMs To Stop Small Boats

Congress Updates

Navy/USMC

Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27

The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) […]

Navy/USMC

Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition

The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]

Navy/USMC

Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections

The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]

Army

Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase

The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume