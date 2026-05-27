Space Force Awards SpaceX $2.3 Billion Contract For Space Data Network 

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has awarded SpaceX a $2.29 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone, a proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation for high throughput, low latency data backhaul. SSC said in a late Tuesday release that the SDN Backbone “is a pLEO satellite constellation which functions as an integrated network, providing robust, resilient, high-capacity, and low-latency data transport for the Joint Force.” The SDN Backbone will be an “expanded optically…