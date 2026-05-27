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Space Force Awards SpaceX $2.3 Billion Contract For Space Data Network 

Rachel Jewett By
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Space Force Awards SpaceX $2.3 Billion Contract For Space Data Network 
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has awarded SpaceX a $2.29 billion Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone, a proliferated Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation for high throughput, low latency data backhaul. SSC said in a late Tuesday release that the SDN Backbone “is a pLEO satellite constellation which functions as an integrated network, providing robust, resilient, high-capacity, and low-latency data transport for the Joint Force.”  The SDN Backbone will be an “expanded optically…

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