HASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Adds More Black Hawks, Chinooks For Army, No Plus-Up For Apaches

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) draft of the next defense policy bill supports hundreds of millions dollars for the Army to buy additional Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters in fiscal year 2027, while not including a plus-up for the service’s Apache account. The increase for two of the Army’s helicopter accounts follows the service’s budget request outlining procurement cuts across its legacy aviation fleet, while a senior Army official said recently that a review is underway to take another…