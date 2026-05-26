The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) draft of the next defense policy bill supports hundreds of millions dollars for the Army to buy additional Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters in fiscal year 2027, while not including a plus-up for the service’s Apache account. The increase for two of the Army’s helicopter accounts follows the service’s budget request outlining procurement cuts across its legacy aviation fleet, while a senior Army official said recently that a review is underway to take another…
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HASC Bill Funds Second Destroyer, Adds Several Multi-Ship Procurements, Puts Limits On Battleship
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman’s mark of the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization act, released May 26, largely approved the Navy’s shipbuilding request, but it added funds to […]
HASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Adds More Black Hawks, Chinooks For Army, No Plus-Up For Apaches
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) draft of the next defense policy bill supports hundreds of millions dollars for the Army to buy additional Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters in […]
HASC’s $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 Draft NDAA Doesn’t Shift Items Over From Reconciliation Request
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday unveiled its $1.15 trillion draft of the next defense policy bill, aligning with the White House’s requested discretionary topline while not including […]
DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns
A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in […]
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