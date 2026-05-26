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DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns
L3Harris Technologies' is expanding and modernizing its rocket motor facilities in Camden, Ark. Image: L3Harris

A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in an L3Harris Technologies [LHX] business that makes solid rocket motors (SRMs), as legislators suggest the funds come at the expense of establishing other second source suppliers of the motors for various weapon systems. The committee repeats previous directives Congress has made for DoD to add new SRM suppliers and to…

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DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns

A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in […]

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