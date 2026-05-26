A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in an L3Harris Technologies [LHX] business that makes solid rocket motors (SRMs), as legislators suggest the funds come at the expense of establishing other second source suppliers of the motors for various weapon systems. The committee repeats previous directives Congress has made for DoD to add new SRM suppliers and to…
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Congress Updates
DoD’s Equity Stake In L3Harris Rocket Motor Business Comes At Expense Of Other Suppliers, HASC Warns
A draft defense bill released by the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday says the committee is “concerned” with the Defense Department’s $1 billion equity investment this year in […]
Senators Push Navy Against Single Destroyer Request In FY ’27
The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the two senators from Maine last week pushed back on Navy officials for only requesting one Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG-51) […]
Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
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