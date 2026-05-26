HASC’s $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 Draft NDAA Doesn’t Shift Items Over From Reconciliation Request

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Tuesday unveiled its $1.15 trillion draft of the next defense policy bill, aligning with the White House’s requested discretionary topline while not including items from the $350 billion for defense being sought via an eventual reconciliation bill. “So we are going to move ahead with the assumption that at some point the House and the Senate will attempt to do [reconciliation]. And we will make a later determination about how successful that attempt…