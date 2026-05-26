Air Force Could Transfer Appropriated Funding From Other Programs To ICBMs In 2027 And Beyond Under HASC Proposal

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink could gain the authority to transfer funds appropriated for non-ICBM programs to the LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM and the existing Minuteman III, under the fiscal 2027 House Armed Services Committee (HASC) proposal by Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.). The transfer authority would last from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2030, and the Air Force could draw from appropriated amounts in research and development, other Air Force procurement, Air Force missile procurement, and Air Force operations…