Sign In
Search
Air Force

DIU And Air Force Collaborating On MQ-9A Follow-On

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
DIU And Air Force Collaborating On MQ-9A Follow-On
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of three MQ-9A Reapers with the 432nd Wing, as they prepare to take off during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Aug. 5, 2025.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Air Force are collaborating on a project to replace the General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper which, depending on payload, can cost up to $50 million apiece. "The Joint Force's reliance on low density, high-value 'exquisite' --greater than $30 million--manned and unmanned aircraft is unsustainable against adversaries utilizing layered defenses enabled by increasingly low-cost anti-aircraft capabilities," according to a DIU solicitation on a future "massed modular aircraft" (MMA). "Crucially, MMA must retain the ability to be…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do

International

Trump Says U.S. Will Grant Ukraine License To Build Patriot Interceptors

Army

UK Plans To Join U.S. Army’s PrSM Program, Will Invest $254 Million

International

Raytheon Working With European Firms To Build Stingers In Netherlands, Double Production Capacity

Trending

AV’s New C-UAS Deal Begins With $80 Million Titan Order To Air Force Global Strike Command
USAF Solicits Rapid Prototyping Of Supersonic, Ground Launched Counter Air Missile
Lockheed Martin To Acquire ASW Technology Developer Ultra Maritime For $3.5 Billion
Defense Watch: E-7 Challenges, T-AGS(X) RFI, Ukraine Biz News, Saronic Testing,
Duffey: F-47 “At the Cutting Edge of Technology” and Government, Industry Collaboration

Congress Updates

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume