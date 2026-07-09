DIU And Air Force Collaborating On MQ-9A Follow-On

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Air Force are collaborating on a project to replace the General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper which, depending on payload, can cost up to $50 million apiece. "The Joint Force's reliance on low density, high-value 'exquisite' --greater than $30 million--manned and unmanned aircraft is unsustainable against adversaries utilizing layered defenses enabled by increasingly low-cost anti-aircraft capabilities," according to a DIU solicitation on a future "massed modular aircraft" (MMA). "Crucially, MMA must retain the ability to be…