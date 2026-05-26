HASC Bill Funds Second Destroyer, Adds Several Multi-Ship Procurements, Puts Limits On Battleship

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) chairman’s mark of the fiscal year 2027 defense authorization act, released May 26, largely approved the Navy’s shipbuilding request, but it added funds to start work on a second destroyer, provided for several multi-ship procurement contracts and approves a new battleship while setting some restrictions on it. The mark boosts the Navy’s $2.95 billion request for a single Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer by $500 million to $3.45 billion to be used to enter into…