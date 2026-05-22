DoD Opens $30 Million Prize Challenge For Autonomous Non-Tactical Vehicles

The Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) last Friday kicked-off a $30 million prize challenge that seeks to make better use of the Pentagon’s fleet of manually-operated non-tactical vehicles (NTVs) used in the daily, but infrequent, movement of personnel and logistics by leveraging commercially-available autonomous vehicles and modern fleet management practices. Proposals are due by June 8 for the Robotic Operation for Autonomous Delivery and Sustainment (ROADS) prize challenge, and DIU wants “commercially competitive” solutions that upfront can demonstrate at…