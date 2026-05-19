Coast Guard Plans R&D Effort With Lockheed Martin To Assess HPMs To Stop Small Boats

The Coast Guard plans to work with Lockheed Martin [LMT] to evaluate and test high power microwave (HPM) effectors that would temporarily disable the engines or support electronics of small boats and craft as part of human trafficking and drug interdiction operations. Under a pending Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between the service and the company, the Coast Guard R&D Center wants to examine modifying an HPM effector to be integrated on small boats and personal watercraft (PWC) for…