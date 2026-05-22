Rocket Lab To Design, Build And Operate Two GEO Satellites For Space Domain Awareness Under $90 Million Contract

The Space Force's Space Systems Command has awarded Rocket Lab [RKLB] a $90 million contract to design, build and operate for up to five years two geostationary (GEO) satellites with the company's Heimdall space domain awareness payload, Rocket Lab said last Thursday evening. "The award represents Rocket Lab's first satellite production program for geostationary orbit and extends the company's vertically integrated mission model into a new orbital regime," the company said. Last August, Rocket Lab acquired Tucson, Ariz.-based GEOST, which…