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House Appropriators Pass Energy And Water Bill With Less NNSA Funds Than Requested

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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House Appropriators Pass Energy And Water Bill With Less NNSA Funds Than Requested
The Capitol Building in Washington after Congress approved a three-month continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Dec. 20, 2024. Credit: Sarah Salem

The House Appropriations Committee passed 34-25 its version of a bill on Wednesday that would give $27 billion to the Department of Energy’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for fiscal 2027. That number is $1.67 billion more than was enacted for the agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile in fiscal 2026. However, it is also almost $6 billion less than the Trump administration requested for NNSA for fiscal 2027. Of note, $50.4 billion was requested…

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