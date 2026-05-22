House Appropriators Pass Energy And Water Bill With Less NNSA Funds Than Requested

The House Appropriations Committee passed 34-25 its version of a bill on Wednesday that would give $27 billion to the Department of Energy’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for fiscal 2027. That number is $1.67 billion more than was enacted for the agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile in fiscal 2026. However, it is also almost $6 billion less than the Trump administration requested for NNSA for fiscal 2027. Of note, $50.4 billion was requested…