BWXT Completes Precision Components Group Acquisition

BWX Technologies (BWXT) completed its acquisition of Precision Components Group (PCG), finalizing a deal first announced in April that aims to expand the company's U.S. heavy-manufacturing capacity for commercial nuclear components, according to a company press release Monday. PCG, which includes subsidiaries Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators, manufactures heat-transfer components for the commercial sector, and will continue operating from its existing facilities in York, Pa., and Florence, N.J. The acquisition adds more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space…