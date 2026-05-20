Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections

The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas amid heavy congressional opposition. “We must address any move to outsource shipbuilding to foreign countries, whether modules or entire hulls. I do not believe the American people favor such an approach. We've yet to see concrete details or proposals for the NDAA, and time is running short,” Senate Armed Services…