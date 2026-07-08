Navy Previews Second MUSV Variant

The Navy on Tuesday announced plans request second set of proposals for a new Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) variant this summer as part of the new marketplace of systems approach, called the High-Capacity MUSV. According to a presolicitation notice, the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) plans to issue a Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP) by August 1 that will include the detailed requirements for a high-capacity MUSV solution that will used for “logistics…