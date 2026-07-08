HII Adds Halimar To Romulus USV Production Network

HII [HII] on July 6 announced a partnership to expand production of its ROMULUS-151 unmanned surface vessel (USV) with the Halimar Shipyard of Morgan City, La. Under this agreement, Halimar will build complete ROMULUS-151 vessels and support serial production in collaboration with fellow Louisiana-based shipbuilder Breaux Brothers Enterprises, where five vessels are currently under construction. The company underscored this is part of HII’s effort to grow its network of strategic industrial partners to increase USV production capability, expand capacity, accelerate…