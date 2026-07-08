HII Adds Halimar To Romulus USV Production Network

HII [HII] on July 6 announced a partnership to expand production of its ROMULUS-151 unmanned surface vessel (USV) with the Halimar Shipyard of Morgan City, La. Under this agreement, Halimar will build complete ROMULUS-151 vessels and support serial production in collaboration with fellow Louisiana-based shipbuilder Breaux Brothers Enterprises, where five vessels are currently under construction. The company underscored this is part of HII’s effort to grow its network of strategic industrial partners to increase USV production capability, expand capacity, accelerate…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]