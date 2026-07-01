Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production

The Army on June 30 awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $3 billion contract for production of Sentinel A4 radars. “Lockheed Martin is proud to continue delivering this critical capability to the U.S. Army and to help advance the program toward full-rate production. The Sentinel A4 expands battlespace awareness and strengthens layered defense against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and rotary- and fixed-wing threats in complex operational environments,” the company said in a statement to Defense Daily. The number of potential…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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