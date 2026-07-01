Sign In
Search
Army

Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production
Lockheed Martin Sentinel 14 air and missile defense radar. Photo: Lockheed Martin

The Army on June 30 awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $3 billion contract for production of Sentinel A4 radars. “Lockheed Martin is proud to continue delivering this critical capability to the U.S. Army and to help advance the program toward full-rate production. The Sentinel A4 expands battlespace awareness and strengthens layered defense against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and rotary- and fixed-wing threats in complex operational environments,” the company said in a statement to Defense Daily. The number of potential…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Auriga Space Introduces Hypersonic Materials Testing; Notches First Customer

Business/Financial

Private Equity Firm Arcline Investment To Acquire Avantus Aerospace Group

Army

Interview with Col. Ben Kilgore, commander of Tobyhanna Army Depot

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

Trending

Duffey: F-47 “At the Cutting Edge of Technology” and Government, Industry Collaboration
Honeywell Aerospace Begins Trading On Nasdaq
PACAF Evaluating Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat In Valiant Shield
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
Trump Directive Wants Review Of Programs That Could Be Replaced By Drones

Congress Updates

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume