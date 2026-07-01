Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production

The Army on June 30 awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $3 billion contract for production of Sentinel A4 radars. “Lockheed Martin is proud to continue delivering this critical capability to the U.S. Army and to help advance the program toward full-rate production. The Sentinel A4 expands battlespace awareness and strengthens layered defense against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and rotary- and fixed-wing threats in complex operational environments,” the company said in a statement to Defense Daily. The number of potential…