Neros’ $500 Million Army Deal Could Cover ‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ Of Archer FPV Drones

The Army has awarded Neros Technologies a $500 million contract to provide its Archer first person view (FPV) drones for the Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program. The new contract could cover delivery of “hundreds of thousands” of Archer FPV drones, Reese Hamilton, Neros' director of marketing, told Defense Daily on Thursday. “We have already begun fulfillment of their first order of thousands of drones,” Hamilton said. “Prior to this contract, Neros has delivered thousands of Archer FPV systems to the…