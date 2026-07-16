Neros’ $500 Million Army Deal Could Cover ‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ Of Archer FPV Drones

The Army has awarded Neros Technologies a $500 million contract to provide its Archer first person view (FPV) drones for the Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program. The new contract could cover delivery of “hundreds of thousands” of Archer FPV drones, Reese Hamilton, Neros' director of marketing, told Defense Daily on Thursday. “We have already begun fulfillment of their first order of thousands of drones,” Hamilton said. “Prior to this contract, Neros has delivered thousands of Archer FPV systems to the…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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