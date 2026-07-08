Raytheon Qualifying More European Suppliers for AMRAAM, Company Says

In a bid to boost production of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), RTX's [RTX] Raytheon is qualifying more European suppliers for the missile, the company said on Tuesday at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye. "Working in partnership with the U.S. government and multiple NATO nations, Raytheon is conducting a series of feasibility studies to qualify additional suppliers in Europe for priority AMRAAM components," according to Raytheon. "This activity is funded by participating allies and is designed to…