House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ potential effort to bring in a second vehicle supplier. “The committee remains seriously concerned by significant delays in JLTV A2 production and the resulting delays, specifically in fielding to Marine Expeditionary Units and Marine Littoral Regiments,” the House Appropriations Committee writes in the bill report accompanying its defense spending legislation.…