NATO To Buy Up To 10 Saab GlobalEye Aircraft To Help Replace Alliance’s AWACS Fleet

NATO is to buy up to 10 GlobalEye aircraft by Sweden's Saab that may replace nearly all of the alliance's aging 14 Boeing [BA] E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, which operate out of Geilenkirchen, Germany. GlobalEye, based on Bombardier's Global 6500 business jet, has Saab's Erieye extended range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The United Arab Emirates Air Force has operated GlobalEye aircraft since 2020, and Sweden and France are due to receive them. In addition,…