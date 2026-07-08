NATO To Buy Up To 10 Saab GlobalEye Aircraft To Help Replace Alliance’s AWACS Fleet

NATO is to buy up to 10 GlobalEye aircraft by Sweden's Saab that may replace nearly all of the alliance's aging 14 Boeing [BA] E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, which operate out of Geilenkirchen, Germany. GlobalEye, based on Bombardier's Global 6500 business jet, has Saab's Erieye extended range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The United Arab Emirates Air Force has operated GlobalEye aircraft since 2020, and Sweden and France are due to receive them. In addition,…
Recommended
Space Force NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 Field Now at Seven With Two New Companies’ Entrance
Venus Aerospace Raises $91 Million To Get New Rocket Engine Ready And Begin Scaling
Trending
Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]