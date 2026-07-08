Venus Aerospace Raises $91 Million To Get New Rocket Engine Ready And Begin Scaling

Following a series of successful flight tests last year of a next-generation rocket engine and continued ground testing, Venus Aerospace has raised $91 million in new funding to help get the engine ready to meet customer needs and to scale to meet demand. The Series B round was led by Mercury Fund. In May 2025, Houston-based Venus flew its Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) to enable hypersonic vehicles to take off from conventional runways and power munitions and launch vehicles…