DIU Wants Solutions To Beam Power Through, And From, Space

Seeking novel ways to produce power in space to boost power in spacecraft, and to deliver power to Earth, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is soliciting proposals for space-based utility solutions that would generate electricity and beam it where needed. Space Power Beaming (SPB) could help overcome existing on-board power limitations that in turn limit technologies existing spacecraft can leverage, DIU said in a July 15 notice. Generating power in space that can be transmitted to Earth would limit infrastructure…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]