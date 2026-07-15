DIU Wants Solutions To Beam Power Through, And From, Space

Seeking novel ways to produce power in space to boost power in spacecraft, and to deliver power to Earth, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is soliciting proposals for space-based utility solutions that would generate electricity and beam it where needed. Space Power Beaming (SPB) could help overcome existing on-board power limitations that in turn limit technologies existing spacecraft can leverage, DIU said in a July 15 notice. Generating power in space that can be transmitted to Earth would limit infrastructure…