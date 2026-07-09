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DIU And Navy Team Up For Modular Payload Prize Challenge

Rich Abott By
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DIU And Navy Team Up For Modular Payload Prize Challenge
USS Ranger and USS Nomad SCO Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessels underway in the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands on July 3, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Eric Parsons)

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week opened a new multiphase prize challenge with a $5 million prize pool, called Specular MIST, aimed at speeding development of containerized payloads for both manned and autonomous Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). DIU is collaborating with the Navy’s Rapid Capabilities Office (DONRCO) and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in the competition to “identify innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to address modern maritime training and operational challenges.” DIU said traditional acquisition timelines do not support…

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