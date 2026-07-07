HII Nabs Contract To Extend Lionfish Small UUV Production

The Navy in May awarded HII [HII] an option year contract to extend production of its Lionfish small Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV), the company said in a Monday announcement. The Lionfish is designed to support mine countermeasures (MCM), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), anti-submarine warfare, and electronic warfare operations. HII noted this latest award comes after it completed production of the 42nd Lionfish vehicle at its Pocasset, Mass., facility before the end of 2025. Including the latest contract option, the…