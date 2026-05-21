The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship in between aircraft carrier sequencing, but several armed services and appropriations committee members continue to express skepticism or outright opposition to the new ship. “We view Dry Dock 12, and we've been in preliminary discussions here on the build approach, where it can be partitioned, and there's a path here…
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Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition
The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship […]
Navy Leaders Downplay Looking At Foreign Navy Shipbuilding Amid Lawmaker Objections
The Navy’s top leaders this week seemed to downplay and back down on the service potentially using foreign shipyards to build U.S. Navy ships or buying foreign designed warships overseas […]
Senate Defense Appropriators See ‘Risk’ With Army’s Reconciliation Plan To Fund Munitions Increase
The Senate’s top defense appropriators cited concern this week with the Army’s request to fund the majority of its large increase to munitions procurement in fiscal year 2027 through the […]
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]