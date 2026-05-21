Navy Looks To Eventually Assemble Battleship At HII Newport News; Faces More Dem Opposition

The Navy told lawmakers this week it found a dry dock at HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard it thinks can use for final assembly of the new Trump-class battleship in between aircraft carrier sequencing, but several armed services and appropriations committee members continue to express skepticism or outright opposition to the new ship. “We view Dry Dock 12, and we've been in preliminary discussions here on the build approach, where it can be partitioned, and there's a path here…