Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers

The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. Gen. Christopher LaNeve's confirmation of a planned review follows Defense Secretary Hegseth’s comments to Congressional appropriators last week that the Pentagon was open to “taking another look” at the Army’s plan to buy fewer legacy helicopters in the coming years. “We are, as well, taking a look at the decisions…