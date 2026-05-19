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Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
Acting Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Christopher LaNeve testifies on a panel in front of the House Committee on Appropriations at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman

The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. Gen. Christopher LaNeve's confirmation of a planned review follows Defense Secretary Hegseth’s comments to Congressional appropriators last week that the Pentagon was open to “taking another look” at the Army’s plan to buy fewer legacy helicopters in the coming years. “We are, as well, taking a look at the decisions…

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