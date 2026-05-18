DIU Picks Five Companies As Winners of Drone Dominance Program’s Lethality Challenge

The Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has chosen five companies as winners of the Drone Dominance Program's Lethality Prize. Northrop Grumman [NOC] was the only traditional defense company picked. The others are Austin, Texas-based Bravo Ordnance, Israel's Kela Technologies, North Carolina's Kraken Kinetics, and Colorado's Mountain Horse Solutions. The challenge "addresses the critical need for cost-effective, mass-producible, and easily integrated lethal payloads" for Group 1 drones, those having a maximum takeoff weight of up to 20 pounds, DIU said. The…
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Congress Updates
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
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