DIU Picks Five Companies As Winners of Drone Dominance Program’s Lethality Challenge

The Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has chosen five companies as winners of the Drone Dominance Program's Lethality Prize. Northrop Grumman [NOC] was the only traditional defense company picked. The others are Austin, Texas-based Bravo Ordnance, Israel's Kela Technologies, North Carolina's Kraken Kinetics, and Colorado's Mountain Horse Solutions. The challenge "addresses the critical need for cost-effective, mass-producible, and easily integrated lethal payloads" for Group 1 drones, those having a maximum takeoff weight of up to 20 pounds, DIU said. The…