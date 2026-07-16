USAF F-16 VENOM Aircraft To Enter DARPA’s Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements Program

The Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have begun another set of tests with one of a group of Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-16 fighters fitted with artificial intelligence for autonomous flight under the Viper Experimentation and Next-generation Operations Model (VENOM) program, DARPA said on Thursday. "Building on previous ACE flights with the one-of-a-kind X-62A VISTA, which proved an AI agent could autonomously pilot a fighter jet in a dogfight, the flight of the VENOM aircraft demonstrates…