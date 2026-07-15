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YFQ-44A Fired AMRAAM In Recent Test In Mojave Desert

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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YFQ-44A Fired AMRAAM In Recent Test In Mojave Desert
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo in April of personnel with Air Combat Command’s Experimental Operations Unit and Anduril Industries during maintenance of a YFQ-44A Fury at Edwards AFB, Calif.

A YFQ-44A Fury Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) prototype by Anduril Industries recently conducted a live-fire test of an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) in the Mojave Desert against a "digital target," the Air Force said on Wednesday. RTX's [RTX] Raytheon builds AMRAAM. "A foundational principle of the CCA program is the retention of human oversight," according to the Air Force. "CCA will not autonomously employ weapons. The decision to release any weapon system remains exclusively with a human…

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