State Department Approves Nearly $4.7 Billion In Helicopters To South Korea, Support To India And Missiles For Belgium

The State Department on Monday approved over $4.7billion in two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs for helicopters to South Korea as well as support services to India military equipment and missiles for Belgium. The larger of the two Korean deals is the potential purchase of 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters valued at $3 billion alongside eight M240D 7.62mm machine guns, GPS, navigation and sonar systems and other related training and equipment support. Lockheed Martin [LMT], which manufactures the helicopter, is…